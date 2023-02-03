One of Gautam Adani's biggest international partners, TotalEnergies, said Friday that his Indian conglomerate is preparing to appoint a global accounting firm to conduct a "general audit" of its business.

In a statement detailing what it described as its "limited" exposure of $3 billion to Adani Group businesses, the French company said it "welcomes the announcement by Adani to mandate one of the 'big four' accounting firms to carry out a general audit."

Recommended for you

Tags