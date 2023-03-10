Adidas has received over 500 offers for massive unsold Yeezy merchandise

Shoes are offered for sale at an Adidas store on February 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Adidas has received hundreds of offers for the mountain of unsold Yeezy shoes designed by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Its CEO would prefer to just get rid of them entirely, but is struggling to figure out how to do it.

Adidas broke off its lucrative nine-year partnership with Ye in October because of his repeated pattern of antisemitic remarks. The move proved costly for the German sportswear maker, who warned that it could suffer its first annual operating loss in more than three decades this year, mostly because it may have to write off the entire range of Yeezy-branded clothing and sneakers. That represents a potential €500 million ($527 million) hit to the company's bottom line.

