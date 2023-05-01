Adidas shareholders filed a class-action lawsuit against the brand, accusing it of failing to warn investors about the antisemitism and "extreme behavior" exhibited by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, before their partnership ended last year.

In the lawsuit, filed Friday in a federal court, shareholders allege that Adidas "routinely ignored" his behavior as early as 2018. They claim that senior executives "ignored serious issues" affecting the Yeezy partnership, namely his antisemitic remarks and troubling public comments about slavery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags