On Super Bowl Sunday, an army of volunteers will be ready outside and inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to execute a time-sensitive game plan of their own. Their mission: recover and redistribute a tremendous volume of surplus food.

Thousands of Eagles and Chiefs fans will gather on February 12 to enjoy elaborate pre-game tailgating and watch parties at or near the stadium in Glendale, where this year's Super Bowl is taking place. Tens of thousands of pounds of food will also be stored and prepared for sale to fans through concession stands.

