Apple CEO Tim Cook gave a show of support for China as a market and manufacturing base during a visit to Beijing Saturday, even as trade and tech sector tensions escalate between the United States and the world's second-largest economy.

Apple and China had "grown together" over the past three decades, Cook told the government-organized China Development Forum, adding that he was thrilled to be back in the country, which only reopened its borders this year after abandoning its strict zero-Covid policy. The last time Cook visited China was in 2019.

CNN's Juliana Liu, Jessie Yeung and Brian Fung contributed to this report.

Tags