Air fryer recall: 2 million Cosori air fryers recalled because of fire hazard

Roughly 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled because they pose a possible fire risk.

 Consumer Product Safety Commission

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said that consumers "should immediately stop" using the recalled air fryers and contact Cosori for a free replacement. The company set up a special website for customers to trade in their air fryers for a new one.

