Airbnb shares soared 13% in trading Wednesday after the home rental service posted its first annual profit and forecast a sunny travel outlook in 2023 and an uptick in listings.

The company reported it earned $1.9 billion in 2022, compared to a $352 million loss a year earlier. The fact that it did report a profit wasn't the surprise, but the result was better than expected. Fourth quarter earnings of $319 million were far higher than the $184 million forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

