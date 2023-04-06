Airbus widens its lead over Boeing in China with plans for second finishing line

On April 6, Airbus CEO signed with the Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Company Ltd., and Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd., an agreement to expand the A320 Family final assembly capacity with a second line at its Tianjin site. The current assembly plant is show here.

 Airbus

Airbus announced plans Thursday for a second final-assembly line in China, the latest sign that it has a lock on the key aviation market over rival Boeing.

The announcement came as part of a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to China. The signing of the agreement by Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury was witnessed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and by Macron.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags