Former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan believes that a US recession is the "most likely outcome" of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike regime meant to curb inflation. He joins a growing chorus of economists predicting imminent economic downturn.

His views are particularly important. Not only did Greenspan serve five terms as Fed chair under four different presidents between 1987 and 2006 -- he was the last chair to successfully navigate a soft landing in 1994. In the 12 months that followed February 1994 Greenspan nearly doubled interest rates to 6% and managed to keep the economy steady, avoiding recession.

