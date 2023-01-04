The British Retail Consortium said Wednesday that food inflation accelerated to 13.3% in December, up from 12.4% in November, the highest level recorded since it started tracking the data in 2005. Fresh food inflation accelerated to 15% in December, also an all-time high.
"2023 will be another difficult year for consumers and businesses as inflation shows no immediate signs of waning," BRC CEO Helen Dickinson said in a statement.
Higher prices pushed UK grocery sales to a record £12.8 billion ($15.4 billion) over the four weeks to December 25, according to separate numbers published by data analytics company Kantar on Wednesday. That's an increase of £1.1 billion ($1.3 billion) on the previous year, even though sales measured by the number of items people bought were down 1% over the same period.
"This story played out across the traditional Christmas categories. For example, value sales of mince pies soared by 19% but volume purchases barely increased at all," said Fraser McKevitt, Kantar's head of retail and consumer insight, in a report.
While Kantar's figures showed grocery price inflation falling for the second month in a row in December, it is still a "painfully high figure, impacting how and what we buy at the shops," he added.
Sales of supermarkets' own label products increased by 13.3% year on year over the four weeks to December 25, "well ahead of a 4.7% increase in branded lines," McKevitt said.
Aldi remained the fastest-growing grocer in the United Kingdom last month, according to Kantar. Lidl's sales increased by nearly 24%, its data showed. Tesco and Sainsbury's, the largest UK grocers by market share, grew sales by 6% and 6.2% respectively.