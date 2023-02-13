Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has sold its remaining stake in Paytm, India's top digital payment app, as it gradually divests from its Indian investments amid friction between Beijing and New Delhi.

Alibaba.com Singapore E-commerce Private Ltd sold 21.43 million shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, at 642.74 rupees apiece, according to Friday data from India's National Stock Exchange (NSE). The deal is worth about 13.77 billion rupees ($167 million), according to CNN calculations.

CNN's Simone McCarthy contributed to this report.

