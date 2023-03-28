Alibaba will split into six units, reshaping Jack Ma's business empire

Daniel Zhang will remain as CEO of Alibaba Group, which will act as a holding company.

Alibaba on Tuesday said it plans to split its business into six separate units, in a move that promises to radically reshape the sprawling Chinese e-commerce firm that Jack Ma founded nearly 25 years ago.

Each new business unit will be overseen by its own chief executive and board of directors, the company said. Five of the new business groups "will also have the flexibility to raise outside capital and potentially to seek its own IPO," according to a company statement on Tuesday.

