The Covid-19 pandemic crushed all-you-can-eat buffets.

The owner of Old Country Buffet and Furr's Fresh Buffet filed for bankruptcy in 2021. About the same time, so did Cicis and the owner of Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes. Operators cited occupancy restrictions, bans and health concerns. But now buffets are making a comeback.

