Almost all S&P 500 companies reported earnings. The results aren't great

About 99% of all S&P 500 companies have reported their fourth quarter earnings and the results, particularly for tech companies, are underwhelming.

Companies listed in the S&P 500 index beat analysts' earnings estimates by an average of just 1.3% last quarter. For context, that's way down on the index's 5-year average of 8.6%, according to FactSet data.

