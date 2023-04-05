Amazon axes bookseller Book Depository as it cuts costs

An electronic booth at the Book Depository booth at the Hong Kong Book Fair in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Amazon plans to shut down global online book store Book Depository after almost two decades.

 Paul Yeung/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Amazon plans to shut down global online book store Book Depository after almost two decades.

The UK-based bookseller, bought by Amazon in 2011, announced Wednesday that it would cease operations on April 26, but that customers could still place orders until midday UK time on that day.

