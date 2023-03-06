Amazon closing some of its cashier-free stores

Amazon is permanently closing eight of its 29 Amazon Go convenience stores. Pictured is an Amazon Go store in Seattle, Washington, on January 19.

Amazon is permanently closing eight of its 29 Amazon Go convenience stores that offer customers the ability to shop without any kind of checkout process.

The stores were supposed to offer benefits for both customers and the company. The Amazon Go stores allowed for maximum convenience: customers can shop for the items they want and then walk past scanners which register their purchases without any kind of checkout or scanning of items required. They also eliminated the need for staff positions, helping Amazon's bottom line.

