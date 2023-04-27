Amazon posts $3.2 billion profit as it goes through multiple rounds of layoffs

Amazon is starting the year back in the black. The e-commerce giant on April 27 reported a profit of $3.2 billion for the first quarter, up from a loss of $3.8 billion in the year ago quarter and far exceeding analysts estimates.

 Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Amazon is starting the year back in the black.

The e-commerce giant on Thursday reported a profit of $3.2 billion for the first quarter, up from a loss of $3.8 billion in the year ago quarter and far exceeding analysts estimates.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0