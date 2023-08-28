Amazon raises free shipping minimum for some non-Prime members

The Amazon delivery sign is seen on the exterior of the Amazon warehouse in Palmdale, California, on July 25. Amazon is raising its free shipping threshold for some customers.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Amazon is raising its free shipping threshold for some customers.

To qualify for free shipping, non-Prime members typically have to purchase an order totaling at least $25. On Monday, the e-commerce giant said it has raised that minimum to $35.

