Amazon’s stock surges as profit jumps and sales jump

Packages are seen here on a conveyer belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day in Melville, New York, on July 11.

 Johnny Milano/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Amazon’s sales boomed on strong demand in the second quarter for all of its copious products, from Prime deals, to ads, fueling a massive jump in profit a year ago.

Sales grew 11% to $134.4 billion. That’s an increase from $121.2 billion in second quarter of 2022. That exceeded analyst predictions of $131.4 billion revenue.

