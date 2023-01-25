Amazon warehouse workers walk out in first UK strike

Workers leave at shift change as co-workers strike at the Amazon.com Inc. fulfilment centre in Coventry, UK, on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Hundreds of Amazon workers in the UK plan to strike on January 25 as part of unprecedented industrial action by the company's British employees.

 Darreen Staples/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Amazon workers at a warehouse in central England went on strike Wednesday, the first time employees of the US tech giant have walked out in the country.

About 300 of 1,000 workers at the Coventry fulfillment center are protesting Amazon's 5% pay increase last year, which is well below the rise in the cost of living.

