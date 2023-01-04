Amazon will lay off more than 18,000 workers

Amazon will lay off 17,000 employees according to the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources. A worker pushes a cart laden with ordered items among shelves at an Amazon warehouse in November of 2021 in Brieselang, Germany.

 Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Amazon says it plans to lay off more than 18,000 employees as the global economic outlook continues to worsen.

Several teams will be affected, including the human resources department and Amazon Stores, according to a memo from CEO Andy Jassy shared with employees.

