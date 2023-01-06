America capped off an extraordinary year for job growth, adding 223,000 positions in December

The latest monthly jobs report, set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show that the US economy added 200,000 jobs in December, with the unemployment rate holding steady for the third-straight month at 3.7%.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The US economy added 223,000 jobs in December, according to the monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, capping a year of extraordinary job growth and marking the second-best year for the labor market in records that go back to 1939.

The unemployment rate fell back to a record low of 3.5% from a revised 3.6% in November.

Tags