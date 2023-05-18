America has an umpire shortage. Unruly parents aren’t helping

The new labor shortage: Little league umpires.

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — As the sun sets on another Little League game in America, 11-year Jack Wood, whose team just lost its recent game — and its first-place position — is still glowing with pride.

“Baseball is just, like, very fun, I want to go to the MLB,” said Wood, who plays on the town, travel, and club teams in Ramsey, New Jersey.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags