(CNN) — The latest aviation employees to vote in favor of a strike are American Airlines flight attendants.

The union representing them, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, reported a 99.47% vote in favor of a strike authorization vote with 93% of union membership voting.

Recommended for you

PHOTOS: New Albany Tech transportation academy will be named for late President Anthony Parker

PHOTOS: New Albany Tech transportation academy will be named for late President Anthony Parker

With the construction of the Dr. Anthony O. Parker Transportation Academy the Albany Technical College family will honor the late president who was enthusiastic about diesel mechanics and other transportation-related instruction while at the helm. The facility is expected to be completed in … Click for more.PHOTOS: New Albany Tech transportation academy will be named for late President Anthony Parker

0
0
0
0
0