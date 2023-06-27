Americans are feeling far more confident about the economy

Americans are feeling far more confident about the economy. Pictured is a shopper at Brickell City Centre in Miami, on June 14.

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — Americans are feeling fairly bullish about the United States’ economic prospects: A key measurement of consumer confidence just jumped to its highest level since January 2022.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index was 109.7 in June, rising from 102.5 the month before, according to a report released Tuesday.

