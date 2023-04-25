Americans are getting worried about the job market

US consumer confidence worsened in April. Pictured is a shopper in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, on March 22.

 Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US consumer confidence worsened in April as Americans become more pessimistic about the job market.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, which measures attitudes toward the economy and the job market, fell to 101.3 in April, down from 104 in March and marking the lowest level since July 2022. The business group's measure of economic expectations fell in April and has remained below a threshold "associated with a recession within the next year" for every month since February 2022, with the exception of an uptick in December.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News