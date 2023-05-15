Americans' debt surpasses $17 trillion for the first time

Americans' debt surpasses $17 trillion for the first time.

Americans' debt levels continue to climb to new heights at a time when economic conditions are becoming increasingly less stable.

Household debt balances set a fresh record high of $17.05 trillion during the first quarter, growing $148 billion or 0.9% from the fourth quarter of last year, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Monday.

