Every few years, Washington plays a dangerous game of chicken over whether to raise the debt ceiling or default on US debt. Even if a default is avoided this time, the frequent nature of these political showdowns could cause America's credit rating to get downgraded, Fitch Ratings told CNN on Monday.

"We are more concerned this time around," James McCormack, Fitch's global head of sovereign ratings, said in an interview.

Recommended for you

Tags