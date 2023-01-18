America's largest party supply store files for bankruptcy

Party City filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday. A Party City retail store in the Queens borough of New York City is pictured here in January 2022.

 Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP

Party City filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday after years of losses and weak sales.

The largest party goods and Halloween specialty retail chain in the United States said in a regulatory filing that it reached an agreement with debtholders to cut its $1.7 billion debt load.

