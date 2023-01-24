America's largest private employer just hiked wages

Walmart is raising its base pay from $12 to $14 an hour, the company said Tuesday.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Walmart, America's largest private employer, said Tuesday that it will raise its minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour as it tries to retain store and warehouse workers in a tight labor market for lower-wage industries.

Walmart has 1.7 million workers in the United States, 94% of whom are hourly employees, according to its latest annual securities filing. The company hired hundreds of thousands of workers during the Covid-19 pandemic to meet strong consumer demand for groceries and other goods.

