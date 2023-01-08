Crucial union negotiations between Mount Sinai Hospital and the New York State Nurses Association appear to be at a standstill and both parties say the other is refusing to return to the bargaining table.

As the impasse continues between the hospital and union, the most vulnerable patients -- newborns in Mount Sinai's neonatal intensive care unit -- are caught between the opposing sides, causing worry among families, one Mount Sinai nurse, who declined to provide her name out of fear of repercussions, told CNN.

CNN's Kat Jennings and Zoe Todd contributed to this story.

Tags