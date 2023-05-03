Another economic indicator: Sales of the 'Recession Special' are up at this New York City hot dog joint

Annual price growth fell to its lowest pace in nearly two years, the Commerce Department reported.

 Richard B. Levine/Levine Roberts/ZUMA Press

There's good news on the inflation front: Annual price growth fell to its lowest pace in nearly two years, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

But for consumers, the lengthy spell in the crossfire of persistently high prices and rising interest rates has taken its toll.

