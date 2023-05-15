Apparent cyberattack forces Philadelphia Inquirer office to close ahead of mayoral primary

An apparent cyberattack forced the Philadelphia Inquirer to close its office through Tuesday.

 Alamy Stock Photo

An apparent cyberattack forced the Philadelphia Inquirer to close its office through Tuesday, the newspaper's spokesperson Evan Benn told CNN in an email on Monday.

That means the Inquirer's journalists won't be in the office on Tuesday as they cover a key election: Philadelphia's Democratic primary for the mayoral race.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags