Apple and Google's app stores wield 'gatekeeper' power and should be reined in, Commerce Department says

The Biden administration on Wednesday took its biggest swipe yet at app stores run by Apple and Google, with a new report accusing the two tech giants of exercising "gatekeeper" power that has led to "suboptimal" levels of competition in digital markets.

The report published by the Commerce Department finds that Apple and Google "play a significant gatekeeping role by controlling (and restricting) how apps are distributed," and that the various fees and rules they impose on app developers has created an uneven playing field.

