Apple has illegally imposed rules on its employees that prohibit them from discussing their wages and engaging in other protected activity, according to investigators at the National Labor Relations Board.

The findings by NLRB agents determined that "various work rules, handbook rules, and confidentiality rules at Apple" are unlawful because they "reasonably tend to interfere with, restrain, or coerce employees" who attempt to assert their labor rights, NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado told CNN Tuesday.

