Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for all out-of-warranty iPhone models prior to the current iPhone 14 lineup, the company confirmed on its website.

Starting March 1, Apple will charge $89 for battery replacements for iPhone X through iPhone 13 models, a $20 increase from the current price of a new battery. Battery replacements for other models, such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 8, will jump from $49 to $69.

