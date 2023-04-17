Apple on Monday announced that it is now offering its Apple Card holders a 4.15% high-yield savings account with Goldman Sachs. They may park both the 3% cash back they receive from using the Apple Card on select purchases plus other savings they may wish to deposit.

The new product will provide a more holistic, financial-service experience under the Apple umbrella for its customers, who must use Apple hardware to benefit, noted Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman. For instance, you can only get an Apple Card if you use an Apple phone.

