Apple's first US labor union reaches new milestone for tech industry

Workers at Apple's first unionized retail store began collectively bargaining with management on Wednesday. Pictured is an Apple store in 2022 in Towson, Maryland.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Workers at Apple's first unionized retail store began collectively bargaining with management on Wednesday, in a milestone moment not only for the iPhone company but for all of Big Tech.

Apple store workers in Towson, Maryland, who made history in June by voting to form the first union at one of the tech giant's US stores, started contract negotiations with Apple management on Wednesday morning. The worker group, based out of a mall near Baltimore, is organized with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) union.

