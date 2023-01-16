Are you a restaurant worker who recently came back to the industry? Tell us about it

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 6:35 pm
A server wearing a protective mask and gloves carries drinks at a restaurant in Montclair, New Jersey, in June of 2020.
At the onset of the pandemic, the restaurant business was one of the hardest hit in the United States. More than 5 million jobs were lost in a matter of weeks — almost half the industry.
The jobs were initially slow to return as some restaurants permanently closed and broader concerns such as those related to health, pay, and caregiving demands kept other workers on the sidelines.
Nearly three year later, the restaurant business is edging closer to full employment.
Are you a restaurant worker who returned to the industry? If so, we'd like to hear why.
Share your story with CNN below, and you could be featured in an upcoming article.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
An estimated 200 marchers made the trek from Shiloh Baptist Church to downtown Albany in what has become an annual event on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, January 16, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Walk in Albany
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.