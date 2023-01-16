Are you a restaurant worker who recently came back to the industry? Tell us about it

A server wearing a protective mask and gloves carries drinks at a restaurant in Montclair, New Jersey, in June of 2020.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

At the onset of the pandemic, the restaurant business was one of the hardest hit in the United States. More than 5 million jobs were lost in a matter of weeks — almost half the industry.

The jobs were initially slow to return as some restaurants permanently closed and broader concerns such as those related to health, pay, and caregiving demands kept other workers on the sidelines.

Recommended for you

Tags