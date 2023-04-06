The Arkansas House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that would require social media companies to verify their users' ages and confirm that minors have permission from a parent or guardian before opening an account.

The bill, dubbed the Social Media Safety Act, was passed by an overwhelming vote of 82-10, according to a tweet from the House account, and adds to the swell of efforts by state and federal lawmakers to regulate social media platforms and protect children online.

CNN's Brian Fung contributed to this report.

