The state of Arkansas has sued TikTok, its parent ByteDance, and Facebook-parent Meta over claims the companies' products are harmful to users, in the latest effort by public officials to take social media companies to court over mental-health and privacy concerns.

All three lawsuits claim the companies have violated the state's Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and seek millions, if not billions, in potential fines. The suits were filed in Arkansas state court.

Recommended for you

Tags