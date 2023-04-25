Arraignment for man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee delayed one week

Flowers and cards left as people payg tribute to Bob Lee near the Portside apartment building in San Francisco.

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The scheduled arraignment Tuesday for Nima Momeni, the man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco shortly after an encounter, was continued to next week.

Momeni's attorney asked for more time to prepare and the arraignment was reset for the afternoon of May 2.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg and Phil Gast contributed to this report.

