As inflation jumps, tourists steer clear of high-end hotels

Many tourists are hunting for ways to keep costs down, from opting for shorter trips to steering clear of higher-end hotels. Pictured are travelers at Schiphol, Netherlands, in January.

 Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

Travel on a budget is having a moment.

After extended periods at home during the pandemic, people are eager to pack their bags. But as inflation has jumped, many tourists are hunting for ways to keep costs down, from opting for shorter trips to steering clear of higher-end hotels.

Tags