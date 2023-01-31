In the week before Microsoft publicly announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs, thousands of workers at the tech giant who were eager for any information about the looming layoffs joined a professional networking site — not LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns, but Blind.

Some 6,000 Microsoft employees signed up for accounts on Blind, an anonymous network, between Jan. 13 and Jan. 18, according to internal data shared with CNN by the startup. Employees used the service to speculate about when the layoffs would come, which departments might get hit and comfort those who were concerned.

