As U.S. unemployment improved, it worsened for Latinos and Black women

Unemployment among Latinos and Black women still hasn't recovered fully from the pandemic. A person reads a list of employers as they attend a job fair on September 9, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

The US unemployment rate returned to a historic low of 3.5% in December. Not everyone is celebrating, however: Jobless rates for Black women and Latino men still haven't recovered fully from the pandemic.

The unemployment rate for Black women aged 20 years and older rose to 5.5% in December, from 5.2% in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was 4.8% in February 2020, the month before Covid lockdowns rocked the US economy.

