Asia Pacific stocks fell on Monday, even as regulators across the region sought to assure investors that their money was safe in the wake of a bailout for Credit Suisse and coordinated efforts by global central banks to boost liquidity in financial markets.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.6% by midday trade. HSBC led index losses, shedding 6%. Standard Chartered shares in the city fell 5%. Both lenders are headquartered in London, but make most of their money in Asia.

