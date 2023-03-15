Asian bank stocks sink as Credit Suisse fear roils markets

 Richard A. Brooks/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

Banking stocks in Asia fell on Thursday, dragging the broader markets lower, as troubles at Credit Suisse sparked fears that banking turmoil is spreading around the world.

News that the beleaguered megabank has taken up the Swiss central bank's offer of financial support in order to stay afloat has limited the worst of the losses.

