Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday, dragged down by banking shares, as fears over the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse gripped the market despite US government efforts to stabilize the financial system.

Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 2.19% to post its third straight day of declines. Hong Kong's Hang Seng briefly dropped 2.5%, before trimming losses in the afternoon. Korea's Kospi lost almost 3%. China's Shanghai Composite shed 0.65%.

