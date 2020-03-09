Asian stocks mount a recovery while Dow futures jump 600 points

Markets in Asia Pacific began to recover Tuesday, and US stock futures jumped a day after novel coronavirus fears and an oil price war sparked a worldwide panic.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was last up 2.4%, recovering from earlier losses that briefly sent the index into bear market territory. It's now trading about 18% below its most recent high, close to the 20% that defines a bear market.
For a time, Australia's benchmark was the only major index trading firmly in the green. But by early afternoon, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 1.8%, finding some stability after swinging between gains and losses. China's Shanghai Composite was also cautiously higher, last up 0.6%. South Korea's Kospi was down 0.1%.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.5%, largely recovering from earlier losses. The government there is expected to soon announce more emergency measures to contain the spread of the virus. Japanese companies are also feeling the pain from the toll the virus took on China last month: Nissan's vehicle sales in China dropped 80% in February compared to a year earlier.
US stock futures, meanwhile, are recovering after Monday's historic declines. After initially falling after hours, Dow futures shot up and were last trading up 600 points, or 2.5%, after President Donald Trump said he would press lawmakers to enact a payroll tax cut and ensure assistance is available to hourly workers amid a roiling coronavirus pandemic that's caused deep economic concerns and stock market shock. The Dow had ended the day with its biggest point drop in history, closing Monday down 2,014 points, or 7.8% — its worst day since the 2008 financial crisis.
Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures were last up more than 2.5% each, also recouping earlier losses.
All three indexes are now nearly 20% below their most recent highs. If stocks fall further when the market opens on Tuesday, they will have slid from record highs to a bear market in a matter of weeks.
The coronavirus outbreak is hammering markets, and broader economies, in the United States and around the world. The number of cases globally has now topped 100,000, with at least 616 cases and 22 deaths in the United States as of Monday afternoon.
Italy's Prime Minister announced that as of Tuesday morning, the entire country will be on lockdown as cases of the virus rise, extending strict travel restrictions and bans on large gatherings.
At the same time, oil prices suffered their worst day since 1991 after Saudi Arabia shocked the market by launching a price war against onetime ally Russia. US oil prices dropped as much as 34%, ending Monday at a four-year low of $27.34 a barrel.
US oil futures were last up about 5.2% to $32.76 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude rose 6.2% to $36.48 a barrel.
-- Kaori Enjoji, Laura He, Anneken Tappe and Matt Egan contributed to this report.
