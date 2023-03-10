Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has announced plans to relaunch an iconic 1970s soda brand that once rivaled Coca-Cola and Pepsi, prompting a wave of nostalgia on social media among the millions of Indians who grew up drinking the beverage.

Ambani's Reliance Group said this week it would reintroduce Campa Cola to India's multibillion-dollar non-alcoholic drinks market this summer in three flavors: cola, lemon, and orange, CNN News-18 reported.

